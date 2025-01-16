Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expensive ferry services to and from the Isle of Wight have been branded “simply not good enough” by the Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer took aim at the transport companies when responding to a query during PMQs yesterday afternoon (January 15). Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, said residents on the island have to rely on services operated by “foreign-owned, debt-laden, unregulated ferry companies" for essential travel.

He added that unlike other public transport offerings, including ferries operated in Scotland, the Isle of Wight services are not regulated or subsidised by the government. The politician asked the prime minister if the Isle of Wight anomaly will end and if he will step in to deal with "excessive ferry prices and bad services".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised the ferry services to and from the Isle of Wight during PMQs this week, branding them as "simply not good enough". | House of Commons

Mr Starmer said: “He’s right. The ferry services for his constituents are simply not good enough.” The prime minister added that he knows both Isle of Wight MPs, which also includes Labour’s Richard Quigley, want customers to “receive a better service”.

Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, said more needs to be done to deal with high prices and poor services. | House of Commons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maritime minister Mike Kane, has met with ferry and hovercraft operators, Isle of Wight Council leader Phil Jordan, and other stakeholders to discuss how to improve the situation for passengers, Mr Starmer added.

Hovertravel’s crossings between Portsmouth and Ryde have often been blighted by weather and other complications, leading to cancellations. Wightlink, which organises crossings between Ryde and Portsmouth Harbour, have faced criticism from commuters in the past.

Several Red Funnel ferry crossings - operating between Southampton and West Cowes - were cancelled in December due to staff shortages, with passengers being delayed getting to work and even missing hospital appointments. Mr Starmer said he would update Mr Robertson on any progress.