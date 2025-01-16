Isle of Wight ferries to Portsmouth and Southampton branded "simply not good enough" by Prime Minister
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sir Keir Starmer took aim at the transport companies when responding to a query during PMQs yesterday afternoon (January 15). Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, said residents on the island have to rely on services operated by “foreign-owned, debt-laden, unregulated ferry companies" for essential travel.
He added that unlike other public transport offerings, including ferries operated in Scotland, the Isle of Wight services are not regulated or subsidised by the government. The politician asked the prime minister if the Isle of Wight anomaly will end and if he will step in to deal with "excessive ferry prices and bad services".
Mr Starmer said: “He’s right. The ferry services for his constituents are simply not good enough.” The prime minister added that he knows both Isle of Wight MPs, which also includes Labour’s Richard Quigley, want customers to “receive a better service”.
NOW READ: Revolutionary new electric Brittany Ferries ship Saint Malo visits Portsmouth ahead of first trip - when
SEE ALSO: "Marvellous" new luxury cruise ship Viking Vela makes historic visit to Portsmouth port on first ever UK voyage
The maritime minister Mike Kane, has met with ferry and hovercraft operators, Isle of Wight Council leader Phil Jordan, and other stakeholders to discuss how to improve the situation for passengers, Mr Starmer added.
Hovertravel’s crossings between Portsmouth and Ryde have often been blighted by weather and other complications, leading to cancellations. Wightlink, which organises crossings between Ryde and Portsmouth Harbour, have faced criticism from commuters in the past.
Several Red Funnel ferry crossings - operating between Southampton and West Cowes - were cancelled in December due to staff shortages, with passengers being delayed getting to work and even missing hospital appointments. Mr Starmer said he would update Mr Robertson on any progress.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.