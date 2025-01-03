Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the most popular cruise ships ever to visit Portsmouth will be making a return this summer.

Scarlet Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, is scheduled to make five trips to the harbour. As listed on the Portsmouth International Port cruise schedule, the 110,000 tonne vessel will make turnaround calls on July 27, August 17, 30, September 5 and 12.

A turnaround visit is where passengers will step ashore in Portsmouth after finishing their holiday, with a new batch of guests coming on board to start a new voyage. The 912ft long luxury liner, which can carry a maximum of 2,762 sailors, visits ports across the Mediterranean such as Barcelona, Ibiza, Rome, Palma and others, as well as glorious destinations across the Caribbean and Canary Islands.

The cruise liner promises to take passengers on memorable voyages in sumptuous comfort and a party atmosphere. She is complete with 1,404 suites and cabins, over a dozen different eateries, bars, nightclubs, live venues, shops, fitness centres, gyms, sports area, cafes, swimming pool, casino, saunas, jacuzzies and a whole host of other amenities across 17 decks.

Scarlet Lady was last in Portsmouth in September 2021, with her departure sparking residents to flock to the Hot Walls to wave her goodbye. Since then, her sister ships Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady have all visited Portsmouth, with the city’s port being the first to welcome all three cruise liners. The ship’s calls are among the 94 scheduled for 2025, a record number for the council-owned port - with each bringing in roughly £1.5m.

Cruise ship, Scarlet Lady leaving Portsmouth for the final time after 8pm on Friday 3rd September 2021. Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady have all visited the city in recent years. | Habibur Rahman

Andrew Williamson, the port's head of cruise and ferry, previously said: “We want the passenger experience to be even greater. We’ve seen a huge amount of growth over a short space of time, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next around the corner.”

Council leader Cllr Steve Pitt previously added that £9.2m of profit is generated from the port, which is put straight back into council services. “I am delighted to see that 2025 will be another successful year for cruise at the port,” he said. “Every year cruise calls increase, boosting local tourism and continuing to raise the profile of Portsmouth among global brands. Portsmouth is at the forefront of the UK port industry.”

Further details on Scarlet lady can be found on the Virgin Voyages website.