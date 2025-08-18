A stunning cruise ship has visited Portsmouth on her first ever voyage upholding a historic partnership.

Brilliant Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, sailed into Portsmouth International Port for the start of her inaugural cruise. Excited holidaymakers will be brought to New York for the holiday of a lifetime.

It is the third ship in the fleet to set sail from the city following journeys by Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages CEO, said the ship was “evolutionary” as her visit and others marked a new moment in the growth of the brand.

“Portsmouth has become a meaningful part of our journey,” he added. “It’s where we introduced Scarlet Lady to the world and — four years later — where we’re celebrating the arrival of Brilliant Lady. Along the way, our full fleet of Lady Ships has passed through, making Portsmouth the first and only port in the world to have welcomed all of our vessels.

“The city has welcomed us from the start and been a great partner. As we continue to expand globally, it feels right to mark these milestones in a place that reflects our values, shares our maritime spirit and has supported us every step of the way.”

Scarlet lady was launched from Portsmouth in 2021, returning this summer for a series of saiings. More than 72,000 Virgin Voyages passengers have travelled through the port, generating large sums for the local economy.

Portsmouth City Council leader, Steve Pitt, said: “Portsmouth is very proud to be dubbed the UK home for such a recognisable brand. The investment our council-owned port has seen over the last few years has attracted many regular calls from established cruise lines who bring repeat business into the city.

“Virgin's ships are also equipped to receive shore power, meaning they will be ready to plug in at the port and turn off their engines when the system goes live. All profit made by the port goes directly back into funding vital council services, so it is always exciting for residents to see such a wide range of ships coming through the harbour.”

A careers fair will be held aboard Brilliant Lady this week. Members of the International Chamber of Shipping and the International Underwriting Association will also get chance to meet the crew. Industry data and other independent reports estimate that each cruise visit generates up to £1.5m for the city through tariffs, supply chain uplifts, and spending via passengers and crew. The port is predicted to generate a profit of £10.3m for the council this year. Brilliant Lady will be leaving the city at 5pm on Thursday.