Love Island 2023: Zara most talked about contestant on Twitter as she takes the villa by storm
ZARA Deniz Lackenby-Brown has been lighting up the Love Island villa and is now one of the show’s most talked about contestants.
The former University of Portsmouth student is on the lips of fans on Twitter. Researchers at Jeffbet.com crunched the numbers and they show the freelance model and ex-Astoria dirty disco girl has received the most mentions over the last seven days.
The 25-year-old property developer received 43,824 mentions over the past week. Zara entered the show as a bombshell last week and has been causing major waves since.
Her high-profile rows with Olivia Hawkins over Tom Clare and the mystery behind their possible friendship and beef outside of South Africa has lead to gossip circulating on social media.
Last night, Olivia said she would pursue things with Tom, despite the Macclesfield Town footballer being coupled up with Zara. Following a recent recoupling, tensions have flared between the two contestants.