Review | Rock of Ages at The Kings Theatre, Southsea: ‘Had the audience transfixed’

The musical was an amalgamation of music, dancing and some very risque comedy that was not only very close to the mark, but had the audience in fits of laughter.

Lonny, played by Joe Gash, was an impeccably performed character who seamlessly carried the musical from start to finish.

At the end of Act 1, Lonny made a crack about ‘carrying the weight of the show’, which he truly did.

Rock of Ages 2022

He is a remarkable singer and a very expressive dancer, with maybe one too many gyrations thrown around the stage, but he had the audience transfixed in anticipation at his next one liner.

Former X Factor winner Matt Terry, who plays Stacee Jaxx, sang to the amazing standard that everyone knows him for, but his character seemed slightly mediocre.

There were some parts of the performance that resonated with a pantomime-esque feeling as the storyline was a somewhat typical ‘boy meets girl’.

Rock Of Ages Production Photos ©The Other Richard

That being said, the combination of the humour which was woven into the story, and the actors, made the musical more than a typical love story and was thoroughly enjoyable.

One lady in the audience could not contain her excitement at the sexual innuendos, as she let out loud screams of enthusiasm, which left the audience howling as the actors comically questioned her behaviour.

The live music was outstanding and the band hit every single note to an exceedingly high standard which transported the audience back to the Rock and Roll period. They were truly phenomenal and for the music alone, the show was brilliant.