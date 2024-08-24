WATCH: Victorious Festival 2024 - Frankie Boyle gets Portsmouth laughing with his no holds barred comedy

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
A festival comedy tent was packed out to hear a notoriously close to the bone comedian deliver his set.

Frankie Boyle got crowds laughing and wincing in equal measure at Victorious Festival on Saturday, August 24. A huge crowd gathered at the comedy tent in anticipation and they were not disappointed.

If anyone thought the mid-afternoon set time would see Frankie pull out a more cautious set of jokes they were proven wrong almost immediately.

The 40 minute set covered a range of topics that couldn't be included in this article but that had people in stitches.

Watch a video of the cleanest jokes we could include embedded in this article.

