A festival comedy tent was packed out to hear a notoriously close to the bone comedian deliver his set.

Frankie Boyle got crowds laughing and wincing in equal measure at Victorious Festival on Saturday, August 24. A huge crowd gathered at the comedy tent in anticipation and they were not disappointed.

If anyone thought the mid-afternoon set time would see Frankie pull out a more cautious set of jokes they were proven wrong almost immediately.

The 40 minute set covered a range of topics that couldn't be included in this article but that had people in stitches.

Watch a video of the cleanest jokes we could include embedded in this article.