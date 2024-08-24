WATCH: Victorious Festival 2024 - Frankie Boyle gets Portsmouth laughing with his no holds barred comedy
A festival comedy tent was packed out to hear a notoriously close to the bone comedian deliver his set.
Frankie Boyle got crowds laughing and wincing in equal measure at Victorious Festival on Saturday, August 24. A huge crowd gathered at the comedy tent in anticipation and they were not disappointed.
If anyone thought the mid-afternoon set time would see Frankie pull out a more cautious set of jokes they were proven wrong almost immediately.
The 40 minute set covered a range of topics that couldn't be included in this article but that had people in stitches.
Watch a video of the cleanest jokes we could include embedded in this article.
