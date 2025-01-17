Anticipation mounting as Wickham Festival announces first wave of artists including Leo Sayer
Taking place between July 31 and August 3, the summer extravaganza is returning for another year - and it is set to be bigger and better.
Fisherman’s Friends, Oysterband, Kate Rusby, Talisk, Flook, Peatbog Faeries, Tom Robinson and Band, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican and Reg Meuross will all be performing over the weekend.
The first wave of artists has also confirmed that Leo Sayer, who was due to perform in 2020 before the event was cancelled, will be headlining Saturday.
Organiser Peter Chegwyn, who is the former leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: “It has taken a few years to get him but we are delighted Leo Sayer will be playing Wickham at last.
“We were desperately disappointed when the 2020 festival was cancelled along with just about every other music event in the country.
“And I know Leo Sayer was very upset too. We had several conversations where we did everything we could to try and make it work but in the end it just wasn’t possible.
“We are very excited that he is finally going to play at what is almost a homecoming for him. We actually grew up a few hundred yards from each other so it will be great to welcome him here at last.”
Leo Sayer said: “I was genuinely very disappointed not to be able to play Wickham in 2020. It was a horrible time for so many people and we kept hoping the event would be able to go ahead and give everyone a much-needed lift.
“As it turned out all major events were cancelled which was so sad as this would have been a special one for me. So, I am thrilled to be able to sign up for this year’s event. We will make it a great night to make up for what we missed out on before.”
Four-day tickets are currently on sale at £220 with under 16s tickets half price and under 10s paying just £10. Day tickets are also available starting at £60. A weekend camping pass starts at £40 and parking is free.
Peter added: “We are lucky to have a big core of people who come to enjoy our unique atmosphere year after year. We have fans travelling from America, Europe and even Australia and many regulars plan their summer around it.
“And as last year proved, the event is now better than ever thanks to our new site which is fully grassed – so no more mud.
“We now have 28 acres of flat and well-drained grassland for our arena with much better pedestrian and vehicle access than ever before. Our new arena field is so much better in every way.”
