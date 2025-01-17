Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Excitement is mounting as the first wave of artists have been announced for the annual Wickham Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place between July 31 and August 3, the summer extravaganza is returning for another year - and it is set to be bigger and better.

Fisherman’s Friends, Oysterband, Kate Rusby, Talisk, Flook, Peatbog Faeries, Tom Robinson and Band, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican and Reg Meuross will all be performing over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first wave of artists have been announced for Wickhma Festival which will be taking place between July 31 and August 3, 2025. Pictured: Jim Moray performing at the Wickham Festival 2024 Picture: Matthew Clark | Matthew Clark

The first wave of artists has also confirmed that Leo Sayer, who was due to perform in 2020 before the event was cancelled, will be headlining Saturday.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn, who is the former leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: “It has taken a few years to get him but we are delighted Leo Sayer will be playing Wickham at last.

“We were desperately disappointed when the 2020 festival was cancelled along with just about every other music event in the country.

“And I know Leo Sayer was very upset too. We had several conversations where we did everything we could to try and make it work but in the end it just wasn’t possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited that he is finally going to play at what is almost a homecoming for him. We actually grew up a few hundred yards from each other so it will be great to welcome him here at last.”

Leo Sayer said: “I was genuinely very disappointed not to be able to play Wickham in 2020. It was a horrible time for so many people and we kept hoping the event would be able to go ahead and give everyone a much-needed lift.

The first wave of artists have been confirmed for Wickham Festival 2025. | Wickham Festival 2025

“As it turned out all major events were cancelled which was so sad as this would have been a special one for me. So, I am thrilled to be able to sign up for this year’s event. We will make it a great night to make up for what we missed out on before.”

Four-day tickets are currently on sale at £220 with under 16s tickets half price and under 10s paying just £10. Day tickets are also available starting at £60. A weekend camping pass starts at £40 and parking is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter added: “We are lucky to have a big core of people who come to enjoy our unique atmosphere year after year. We have fans travelling from America, Europe and even Australia and many regulars plan their summer around it.

“And as last year proved, the event is now better than ever thanks to our new site which is fully grassed – so no more mud.

“We now have 28 acres of flat and well-drained grassland for our arena with much better pedestrian and vehicle access than ever before. Our new arena field is so much better in every way.”