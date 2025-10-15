Women’s Rugby World Cup Winner Jess Breach to be joined by Pompey icon Alan Knight and Dame Kelly Holmes to start the Great South Run on Sunday (October 19).

Hot off the success of the Red Roses in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Chichester-born Jess Breach will be joined on the starters podium by Portsmouth FC Legend Alan Knight, to ring the bell to start the elite male athlete race before sending over 23,000 runners on their way to running greatness.

Running royalty Dame Kelly Holmes, a frequent visitor to our city, will start the elite female athlete race to kick off the morning before joining the masses to take on the ten-mile route herself.

Official starters of the Great South Run 2025 | GSR

CEO of the Great Run Company Paul Foster said: “The South coast has a rich sporting history and we are honoured that the Great South Run is part of this.

“The event has seen some incredible performances by British athletes, including wins by Liz and Eilish McColgan, Paula Radcliffe and Sir Mo Farah. We’re delighted to have Jess, Alan and Dame Kelly as our official race starters this year, joining previous South coast sporting legends including Dame Ellen MacArthur and Lizzie Yarnold.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for all of our runners to be inspired by them as they set off on their 10 mile challenge!”

Since its inaugural event in 1990, the Great South Run has built an incredible legacy. With countless incredible moments and achievements across 35 years of running on the South Coast, tens of millions of pounds raised for charity, and British and European records broken along the route, the event has cemented its position as a firm favourite in the running calendar.

Great South Run route 2025 | Great South Run

Runners will pass some of Portsmouth’s most iconic landmarks, enjoy picturesque views of the Isle of Wight and experience the incredible local support along the route, before crossing the finish line close to Southsea Castle for their well-earned medal and lively post-race celebrations.

This year will also see runners tackle a slightly different route which starts at Avenue de Caen as a result of the ongoing sea defences work in front of Southsea Common. It will also be much-welcomed by runners after last year’s event was cancelled as a result of storm weather and high winds. (See our video from last year embedded in this story)

Sunday’s Great South Run will be the culmination of a weekend of running events with Saturday featuring the Great South 5K and Junior & Mini runs.

For more information on this year’s event visit www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run .