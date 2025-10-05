Road closures will be in place across the city during the weekend of the Great South Run which will allow around 25,000 to take part in a series of races.

The Great South Run weekend takes place on October 18 and 19 with the 5k, a mascot race and junior events all taking place on the Saturday before the ten-mile race on the Sunday. This year is much anticipated after organisers were forced to cancel last year’s Sunday ten-mile run as a result of bad weather.

(See the video embedded in this story of hardy runners taking part in their own GSR event last year)

Road closures for the Great South Run | The News

The routes take in a number of roads in the Southsea area which means that a number of road closures as well as parking and waiting restrictions will be put in place to keep the runners safe and drivers are urged to plan their routes while city residents are also urged to check what is happening in their area.

This year the routes for the 5k and main Great South Run is a little different as a result of the ongoing sea defences in front of Southsea Common which has resulted in the closure of Clarence Esplanade in front of Southsea Common.

The main GSR event will now start at on Avenue de Caen, before heading along Clarence Parade and Duisburg Way before joining its usual route. The 5k takes in Clarence Parade, South Parade and Eastney Esplanade.

Great South Run route 2025 | Great South Run

The weekend and closures and restrictions are:

General closures for event

CLARENCE ESPLANADE - From Avenue de Caen to junction with Jack Cockerill Way (west of entrance to Pyramids Car Park) from 6am on October 13 to 5pm on October 20

CLARENCE ESPLANADE - Between South Parade and Jack Cockerill Way from 8am on October 17 to 6pm on October 19

VICTORIA AVENUE SPUR -In its entirety from 8am on October 17 to 6pm on October 19

CLARENCE ESPLANADE - Between Avenue de Caen and Serpentine Way from 6am on October 18 to 6pm on October 19

THE DELL - In its entirety from 6am on October 18 to 6pm on October 19

AVENUE DE CAEN - In its entirety from 6am on October 18 to 6pm on October 19

WESTERN PARADE - Between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace from 9am to 1pm on October 18

5k route closures

CLARENCE PARADE - From Lennox Road South to Jack Cockerill Way from 8am to 10.30am on October 18

SOUTH PARADE - From Jack Cockerill Way to St Helens Parade from 8am to 10.30am on October 18

EASTNEY ESPLANADE - From St Helens Parade to St Georges Road from 8am to 10.30am on October 18

Main GSR route closures

All closures are from 09:30 to between 1.15pm and 5pm on October 19

GORDON ROAD

VICTORIA AVENUE

VICTORIA AVENUE SPUR

PEMBROKE ROAD

HIGH STREET, OLD PORTSMOUTH - Between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road

MUSEUM ROAD

CAMBRIDGE ROAD

BURNABY ROAD - Between Cambridge Road and Park Road

PARK ROAD - Between Burnaby Road and St Georges Road

ST GEORGES ROAD, PORTSEA

ORDNANCE ROW

THE HARD

QUEEN STREET - From its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street

WICKHAM STREET

CLOCK STREET - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard

BONFIRE CORNER

CROSS STREET

QUEEN STREET - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road

ALFRED ROAD

BISHOP CRISPIAN WAY - From the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road

ANGLESEA ROAD

MARKET WAY - Between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout

ST MICHAELS ROAD

KING RICHARD I ROAD

WINSTON CHURCHILL AVENUE - From Guildhall Walk to the Bradford Junction Roundabout. Winston Churchill Avenue between Isambard Brunel Road and Blackfriars Road will also be closed from 9.10am to enable safe setup of the drinks station

ISAMBARD BRUNEL ROAD - Between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue

LORD MONTGOMERY WAY

HAMPSHIRE TERRACE

LANDPORT TERRACE

KINGS TERRACE

JUBILEE TERRACE

BELLEVUE TERRACE

SOUTHSEA TERRACE

KINGS ROAD - Between Flint Street and Landport Terrace

WESTERN PARADE

DUISBURG WAY

CLARENCE PARADE

AUCKLAND ROAD WEST - At its junction with Clarence Parade

SERPENTINE WAY (SOUTHSEA COMMON)

SOUTH PARADE

ST HELEN’S PARADE

EASTERN PARADE

ST GEORGE’S ROAD, EASTNEY

CROMWELL ROAD

HENDERSON ROAD - Between Highland Road and Bransbury Road

HENDERSON ROAD - Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road. (Eastbound under two-way light control.)

HENDERSON ROAD - Between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade

EASTNEY ESPLANADE

SOUTHSEA ESPLANADE

SOUTHSEA ESPLANADE LINK ROAD

THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

There are also a number of parking restrictions in place preventing loading and waiting in the area of Clarence Esplanade, Avenue do Caen and Jack Cockerhill Way from 6am on October 13.

These will also be in place on October 19 from 5am to 5pm in the following locations

PIER ROAD - Northbound from its junction with Duisburg Way to Southsea Terrace.

VICTORIA AVENUE - In its entirety.

PEMBROKE ROAD - In its entirety.

HIGH STREET (OLD PORTSMOUTH) - 6 spaces (30 metres) on southbound carriageway outside The George Court.

ORDNANCE ROW (WEST SIDE) / THE HARD - In its entirety.

CROSS STREET/BONFIRE CORNER - All bays from Marlborough Gate to the junction of Queen Street.

QUEEN STREET - From its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham Street.

WICKHAM STREET - In its entirety.

CLOCK STREET - From its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The Hard.

DUISBURG WAY - In its entirety.

CLARENCE PARADE (NORTH SIDE) - All bays between Queens Hotel entrance and its junction with Avenue de Caen.b. 3 spaces outside 2-3 Lennox Mansions.

CLARENCE PARADE (SOUTH SIDE) - All bays between Queens Hotel entrance and its junction with Avenue de Caen.

ST HELEN’S PARADE - From the junction of Craneswater Park to Festing Road.

EASTERN PARADE - Eastbound from Brading Avenue to St George’s Road

HENDERSON ROAD 0 From the junction of Bransbury Road to Ferry Road to Eastney Esplanade.

EASTNEY ESPLANADE/SOUTHSEA ESPLANADE - All bays from Henderson Road to last P&D meter opposite Canoe Lake.

HGV and local diversions will be signposted and marshalled on all roads approaching the route and road closures will be lifted along the route when it is safe to do so. Pedestrian access will be maintained around the event and cycles have been urged to follow vehicle diversion or dismount and follow pedestrian diversion around the event. Carparks along the route where there are road closures will also be inaccessible.

Participants travelling from the Fareham direction are also urged to plan ahead with their travel, with the M27 junction 12 interchange set to be closed eastbound that whole weekend.

For more details about the Great South Run or to sign up to the Saturday events visit the event’s website at www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run/