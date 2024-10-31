Following a £600,000 facelift, the team at Hollywood Bowl are ‘so excited’ to welcome customers back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunwharf Quays-based bowling venue looks incredible after being transformed into a slick and stylish entertainment centre in the city. Now with a bigger amusements area, brand new bar, diner and reception area and an upgraded look throughout, the centre has upped its game.

The centre now boasts 26 sleek and state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each equipped with the latest in bowling technology, including high-tech scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Crouch, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Portsmouth said: "We are so excited to welcome bowling fans to our newly refurbished Hollywood Bowl centre here in Portsmouth.

“We look forward to welcoming the families and friends of the area through the doors of our new state-of-the-art bowling centre, to experience the true A-star treatment, especially in the run-up to summer."

As well as bowling and an extended arcade area, the refurbishment has also created a fantastic eatery area where customers can enjoy an American dinner.

Here are 8 pictures inside the newly refurbished Hollywood Bowl: