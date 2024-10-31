Gunwharf Quays: Hollywood Bowl looks incredible after undergoing £600,000 refurbishment

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:58 BST
Following a £600,000 facelift, the team at Hollywood Bowl are ‘so excited’ to welcome customers back.

The Gunwharf Quays-based bowling venue looks incredible after being transformed into a slick and stylish entertainment centre in the city. Now with a bigger amusements area, brand new bar, diner and reception area and an upgraded look throughout, the centre has upped its game.

The centre now boasts 26 sleek and state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each equipped with the latest in bowling technology, including high-tech scoring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Crouch, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Portsmouth said: "We are so excited to welcome bowling fans to our newly refurbished Hollywood Bowl centre here in Portsmouth.

“We look forward to welcoming the families and friends of the area through the doors of our new state-of-the-art bowling centre, to experience the true A-star treatment, especially in the run-up to summer."

As well as bowling and an extended arcade area, the refurbishment has also created a fantastic eatery area where customers can enjoy an American dinner.

For more information about Hollywood Bowl and bookings, click here.

Here are 8 pictures inside the newly refurbished Hollywood Bowl:

Related topics:PortsmouthGunwharf QuaysHampshireHollywood Bowl
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice