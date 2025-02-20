Highly anticipated Oktoberfest returns to Guildhall for its 10th year

Dust off your lederhosens because Oktoberfest is returning to the city for its tenth year.

The event, which is a celebration of beer, food, music and community, will offer a selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to2 pint steins.

Portsmouth Guildhall played host to this years Oktoberfest event, with hundreds of guests over two sessions and German themed live music. Pictured - Oktoberfest guests enjoying the atmosphere and live music Photos by Alex Shute

Customers can expect Oktoberfest favourites such as Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, support bands and DJs across all sessions.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager Oktoberfest, said: “We can’t wait to bring Oktoberfest back to Portsmouth to celebrate 10 years of Oktoberfest! Festival go-ers can expect an even bigger show with many exciting additions for 2025! We expect tickets will sell quickly with VIP tables selling out first.”

The event will take place over three sessions: Friday, October 7 between 6pm and 11pm, Saturday, October 8 between 12noon and 5pm and 6pm and 11pm.

Tickets are available as standing, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables which includes table service, views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.

Pre-sale will be live on Friday, February 28, 2025. For more information about the event, click here.