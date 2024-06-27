Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major music festival is set to release its early bird tickets for next years event just days after crowds were dazzled by some epic performances.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2025 early bird tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 12pm. | IoW Festival

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced that the 2025 event will take place between June 19 - 22 and music lovers will not have to wait long to get their hands on tickets. Early bird tickets will be available to purchase from 12pm on Friday, June 28 from the Isle of Wight Festival website (www.isleofwightfestival.com).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only last week that thousands of fans descended on Seaclose Park in Newport to witness headline acts from The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, and Green Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the headliners there were a number of fantastic performances from bands and entertainers such as The Pretenders, Suede, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, The Streets, McFly, Scouting For Girls, Jessie J, Zara Larsson, Crowded House, and Simple Minds. Not to mention a live podcast recording from That Peter Crouch Podcast on the Big Top Stage