Isle of Wight Festival: 2025 early bird tickets on sale days after Green Day closed the 2024 edition

By Joe Williams
Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
A major music festival is set to release its early bird tickets for next years event just days after crowds were dazzled by some epic performances.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2025 early bird tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 12pm. | IoW Festival

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced that the 2025 event will take place between June 19 - 22 and music lovers will not have to wait long to get their hands on tickets. Early bird tickets will be available to purchase from 12pm on Friday, June 28 from the Isle of Wight Festival website (www.isleofwightfestival.com).

It was only last week that thousands of fans descended on Seaclose Park in Newport to witness headline acts from The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, and Green Day.

In addition to the headliners there were a number of fantastic performances from bands and entertainers such as The Pretenders, Suede, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, The Streets, McFly, Scouting For Girls, Jessie J, Zara Larsson, Crowded House, and Simple Minds. Not to mention a live podcast recording from That Peter Crouch Podcast on the Big Top Stage

The Isle of Wight Festival 2025 is sure to be just as entertaining. More information can be found on the festivals website.

