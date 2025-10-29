Only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than Pompey in the Championship, with Colby Bishop’s struggles summing up the fallow period. John Mousinho discusses the attacking issues and impacting factors.

John Mousinho admitted Pompey are still searching for the right attacking formula as they bid to spark their Championship campaign back to life.

The Blues boss pointed to a need to adapt to attacking absences as a significant factor in his team’s dwindling firepower this term.

And Mousinho stressed the importance of being practical in adapting to the challenges presented by those issues, with the hunt for points to get the season moving once again key.

Pompey’s difficulties in front of goal this season can be seen by their 10-goal return in the Championship so far, with only Sheffield United scoring fewer goals. That’s in contrast to last season when Mousinho’s men were the ninth highest scorers in the division, hitting the back of the net 58 times.

The data, according to Wyscout, shows Pompey are underperforming against their expected goals (xG), with their total of 15.25 for the campaign 16th in the division.

Naturally, Colby Bishop’s struggles are under the spotlight in a season where he’s hit the back of the net once to date. Last season Bishop scored 11 goals against an xG of 12.59, with an xG per 90 minutes of 0.4 This season his xG total is 3.38, with his xG per 90 minutes down to 0.26.

The absence of Josh Murphy is a significant factor, with the threat which saw the key man deliver 21 goal contributions last term absent. Pompey have also been missing Callum Lang since August, with the likes of new boy Franco Umeh. Harvey Blair, Thomas Waddingham and now Adrian Segecic other attacking absences.

The good news is Murphy is now back to some degree, as Mousinho hunts for attacking answers at Birmingham City.

He said: ‘I think so (it’s been a case of going game to game) with the chopping and changing we’ve had.

‘Even though we want players to be able to start games on merit, we haven’t quite got the mix in terms of players in the building being ready to start games.

‘We haven’t quite had the mix in terms of playing ability, ability to drop in and ability to stretch the game with pace and power. We haven’t had that mix for a sustained period, so we’ve had to adjust tactically for a bit.

‘One of the areas in terms of Colby Bishop’s strengths is coming to the ball, holding it up and being a centre-forward with runners off him.

‘He maybe hasn’t had the luxury of runners off him at the moment, maybe that’s something which has affected his game as well.

‘We maybe just want more of a mix to stretch beyond, that ability to face players up and take them on, getting the ball out wide and crosses into the box.

‘One of the things people want a lot of time is pace and power at the top end of the pitch. When we’ve had that mix with players who are more technical as well, it’s worked really well.’

Mousinho: It’s about Championship points for Pompey

Mousinho has spoken extensively about his Pompey game idea evolving this term, as his side look to grow at Championship level.

Last term it was a case of needs must, as the Blues boss adopted a high-pressing and more direct style after his men struggled early on, following a more possession-based game providing the foundation for League One title success.

Finding in-game versatility and perhaps a blend of approaches would have been desired by the head coach, but with league points the ultimate aim sacrifices have been needed amid player absences.

Mousinho added: ‘I think where we are as a club at the moment it’s just trying to get the points return. We’re trying to build on performances, but we’re needing to be very practical about where we are and what we want to do.

‘The priority is to pick up as many points as soon as we can in the league, because it’s so competitive. That’s why we don’t mind mixing the practicalities with striving for good performances as well. Hopefully we have a good mix of both.

‘If you’re performing well and picking up points that’s the best possible outcome. In the absence of performing well, then picking up points is great too.’