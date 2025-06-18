A popular community carnival is celebrating its 40th anniversary as it promises to be bigger than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival is taking place Saturday June 28, with plenty of fun activities organised for all of the family to enjoy. The event has been a cherished part of the community since its debut in 1985.

The colourful procession will begin at 10.30am when it will leave Victory Primary school. Decorative floats made by businesses, schools and community groups will parade along Allaway Avenue before turning onto Walford Road and then Ludlow Road. It will then end on Hempstead Road where music and entertainment will be in full swing at the Stage on the Green.

The procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw a great turn out for its seaside themed carnival with the local community coming together and celebrating their area. This year will be another opportunity for people to show their pride in the area.

Rolling road closures will be in place along the procession’s route for a maximum of fifteen minutes. Hempstead Road will be closed in its entirety between 10am and 5pm while a section of Elkstone Road and Ludlow Road will be closed during the same timeframe between Collington Crescent and Allaway Avenue.

Bus services may also be affected, with some being diverted to avoid the road closures.

Families enjoy a day of fun and excitement, spending time together amongst music and laughter.

Further details on the event can be found on https://www.pawca.uk/