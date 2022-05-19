The Big Jubilee Lunch will unite the nation to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

A number of Hampshire's best-loved parks will be holding their own Jubilee lunches over the weekend, with some hosting live music acts and family-friendly entertainment.

The Big Jubilee Lunch will take place across the UK on Sunday, June 5.

But when will the Big Jubilee Lunch take place and will there be one in Portsmouth?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Big Jubilee Lunch?

Each year, Eden Project Communities runs a Big Lunch event, with millions of people across the UK attending.

The lunch helps to combat loneliness, with 6.6 million people saying that it helped them feel less lonely.

The event has run annually since 2009, and now there will be a Big Jubilee Lunch to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Big Jubilee Lunch is a once-in-a-lifetime event and the lunch could be a small gathering in your garden, park or driveway, or a street party with your neighbours.

You can register your own event for free via the Big Jubilee Lunch website and receive an online pack that includes inspiration for the event, invitations, and recipes that would be great for your big day.

When will it take place?

The Big Jubilee Lunch will take place on Sunday, June 5 across the UK.

Will there be any events taking place in Portsmouth?

Portsmouth City Council has announced that there will be a Big Jubilee Lunch event on both Southsea Common and Cosham's King George V playing fields.

Attendees will be able to join in on the fun from 10am to 5pm, with live bandstand music and community performances throughout the day.

There will be plenty of refreshments on hand at the Big Jubilee Lunch or you can choose to bring your own picnic.