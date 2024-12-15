Panto time has finally returned to Fareham - and it was certainly worth the wait!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Live’s first panto, Cinderella, brings a magical, romantic, fun-filled glittering show with pantomime mayhem and mischief for all the family with a few surprises along the way.

Pictured is: (l-r) Garnon Davies as Lavinia, Paul Burling as Buttons, Rhiannon Bacchus as Cinderella, AJ Pritchard as Prince Charming, Curtis Pritchard as Dandini, Eleanor Wainwright as the Fairy Godmother and Gareth Mitchell as Euphemia. Picture: Sarah Standing (131224-7850) | Sarah Standing

A talented cast of stage and screen create a show full of jokes, dancing, memorable musical numbers, all the old favourites in Fareham’s new state of the art venue - marking the return of the town’s first major pantomime since Ferneham Hall shut its doors at the end of 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV and dance sensations AJ and Curtis Pritchard play Prince Charming and Dandini, best known for Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island. Comedian and impressionist Paul Burling from Britain’s Got Talent fame is Buttons, Cinder’s BBF - best friend forever. Musical theatre performer Rhiannon Bacchus is Cinderella.

Rhyming Fairy Godmother, Eleanor Wainwright keeps Gareth Mitchell and Garnon Davies, Cinderella’s “nasty, wicked and evil” stepsisters in check.

The story of Cinderella is over 2,000 years old and one of the most popular fairy tales. The panto is a story of a girl who loses her family and is bullied by her stepsisters. But finds her own strength of character to triumph over adversity and win - with a little bit of help from her friends.

Her fairy Godmother uses magical powers to change a pumpkin, mice and lizards into a horse drawn carriage with footmen which takes her to the ball. After falling in love, she loses a glass slipper, which the prince uses to find her and so they can both get their happy ever after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hard to decide what I love best, but audience participation definitely.

Rhiannon Bacchus as Cinderella and AJ Pritchard as Prince Charming. | Sarah Standing

It could be the Pritchard brothers' dance off with the pirouetting prince, the romance between ‘Cinders’ and the prince, Cinderella’s bejewelled magical princess dress being created onstage or the mice - a surprise, I won't spoil..

I have to say panto stalwart, Paul Burling puts the audience right at ease, it feels like Buttons is your best friend and you're in safe hands. His impressionist skills bring laughter and joy throughout the panto - I spotted Michael McIntyre, David Jason’s Del Boy and David Attenborough.

Buttons has a great rapport and comedy chemistry with equally cheeky chappie Dandini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A favourite scene is Buttons telling Dandini his story of thwarted love using a shopping trolley full of gigantic chocolate and sweets names. Danidini helpfully corrects him when he uses the word “subject” instead of “Topic” (the name of a chocolate bar he forgot).

It is the fourth time the villains of the peace, Gareth Mitchell and Garnon Davies have stepped out together as Dame sisters. Their costumes are sublime, colourful, inventive and off the scale cartoon-like. There’s an homage to Madonna's conned bra, matching neon-coloured crocs and Vivienne Westword tartan punk.

Another favourite is the twist on singing the twelve days of Christmas - from the beautician. The custard pie slap-stick routine has Buttons, Danidini and the stepsisters falling on top of each other. At one point Danidini finds himself embedded in a ugly sister’s conned cleavage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: (l-r) Gareth Mitchell as Euphemia, Rhiannon Bacchus as Cinderella and Garnon Davies as Lavinia. Picture: Sarah Standing (131224-7805) | Sarah Standing

The sets are glittery, sparkling and magical much like picture book illustrations of fairytales. Musical numbers include Monty Python’s Always look on the bright side of life, Bonnie Taylor’s Holding out for a Hero and Sabrina Carpenter's Expresso.

Fareham Live, open since October, is an 800-seat, £17million entertainment venue on the site of the old Ferneham Hall. With the latest state of the art facilities, Fareham Live gives the audience great sound, magical lighting and a heart-warming atmosphere.

Tickets from £10.Until January 5. Go to https://trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB/event/pantomime/cinderella-tickets