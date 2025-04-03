Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea man is set to take on the toughest job in sailing as he leads a team of novice sailors in the prestigious Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Terry Kavanagh is one of eleven Clipper Race Skippers who will lead a team of non-professionals 40,000 nautical miles through the most hostile and remote stretches of the planet when it gets underway this summer.

The 2025-26 Clipper Race, which starts in Portsmouth on August 31, is the only event of its kind which trains people from all walks of life to become ocean racers and take on the endurance challenge of a lifetime.

Terry Kavanagh will take the helm this summer as a Clipper Race Skipper | via Clipper

Terry, who has spent years living and working on boats around the world, said: “I’m looking forward to so many things about being a Clipper Race Skipper! But mainly the opportunity to sail around the world with a great, interesting bunch of people, helping them develop into a tight-knit, effective crew who make the most of their epic adventure.

“Ever since I became aware of the Clipper Race, I’ve had it in the back of my mind and now I just can’t wait to get started.”

Terry brings an enormous amount of experience to the role having spent years living and working on boats around the world. He went through a rigorous selection process led by the Clipper Race Management Team. The team’s Race director, Deputy race director and race manager have all competed as race skipper’s on previous editions and therefore understand the unique requirements of this role.

Clipper Race director, Dale Smyth, said: "Our selection process is tough, and rightly so, as these individuals are taking on one of the toughest jobs in the global sailing industry. They need to not only be incredibly good sailors but able to lead, inspire and look after a big team of diverse individuals across the harshest oceans on the planet.”

Washington DC team waves to the crowds lining the coastline in Portsmouth for the Grand Finale of the Clipper 2023-24 Race in Portsmouth. Picture: Agility PR

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race was founded by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in March 1995 and trains people from all walks of life to learn seamanship and become ocean racers.

Each participant must complete four stages of intensive training before signing up for one or multiple legs or can complete the full 40,000 nautical mile circumnavigation. The eleven strong fleet of matched Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts make six ocean crossings – including the North Pacific and the Clipper Race is the only round the world yacht race to cross this ocean.

The eleven skippers went through a rigorous selection process led by the Clipper Race Management Team.

The race will make 14 ports of call on its global route including Portsmouth (where it starts and ends), Oban in Scotland, Cape Town (South Africa), Qingdao (China) and Tongyeong City (Korea) announced so far, with more port announcements due.

Applications are still open for crew to sign up to participate in the Clipper 2025-26 Race. To find out more visit clipperroundtheworld.com.