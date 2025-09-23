Following hot on the heels of the previously announced UK first Halloween immersive experience - details of the Christmas experience has now been revealed with tickets set to go on sale soon.

With ApolloDomes’ Pumpkinville Halloween experience set to finish on November 2, from November 15 children and adults will be able to enjoy Christmasville as the festival season arrives in Gunwharf Quays.

Families will be able to visit The Elf Emporium from November 21, an immersive theatre adventure will journey through three enchanted realms of Joy, Presence, and Hope which each unlock a vital part of the Christmas Spirit. The show blends live performance, puppetry, projection and cutting-edge side effects.

Tickets for Christmasville will go on sale on September 30 with tickets to The Elf Emporium costing £12.95 per person (plus a £1 booking fee).

There will also be the chance for children to meet Santa in a traditional Christmas grotto. The grotto will run until December 24 and will cost £7.50 per child (plus £1 booking fee) with accompanying adults admitted for free.

Tickets for Christmasville at Gunwharf Quays will go on sale on September 30. | Gunwharf

The new festive experience will also offer a number of features for grown-ups. If you don’t want age to stop you from meeting Santa you can book a ‘Confession Sessions with Santa’ where festive triumphs and mishaps are shared in a bid to charm their way off the naughty list. Tickets will be £7.50 per person (plus £1 booking fee).

In the evening ‘The Elf Emporium’ will transform into ‘The Pine Picturehouse’, showing classic Christmas movies to enjoy on a festive evening.

While ‘The Bauble Bar’ will be the first attraction to open its doors on November 15, offering festive-themed food and warming drinks throughout the day and night. This will be free to enter but once the rest of the attractions open on November 21, ticketholders will hold priority over walk-up guests.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “The announcement of ApolloDomes and Pumpkinville created a real buzz here at Gunwharf Quays, and the excitement from our guests was incredible.

“We’re thrilled to now be sharing details around Christmasville - a totally new festive experience that blends theatre, technology and tradition to create something truly spectacular. We can’t wait for our guests to step inside and be part of the magic this festive season.”

While the tickets will go on sale on September 30, Gunwharf Quays’ PLUS+ will have access to a pre-sale on September 29. Ticket details can be found at https://christmas-ville.com/portsmouth/

The opening schedule over the Christmas period can be found below:

From November 21 – 30, The Elf Emporium & Santa’s grotto will be open from Friday – Sunday

From December 5 – 16, The Elf Emporium & Santa’s grotto will be open from Wednesday – Monday, but closed on Tuesdays

From December 17 – 24, The Elf Emporium & Santa’s grotto will be open daily

From December 26 – 31, The Elf Emporium will be open daily

From January 2 – 4, The Elf Emporium will be open daily