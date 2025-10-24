The opening of a UK first immersive Halloween experience has been delayed.

The Pumpkinville experience by ApolloDomes in Gunwharf Quays was due to welcome its first guests this morning (October 24). However due to the adverse weather over the past two days, customers who had booked a visit between 10am and 12.15pm have been told it will not be going ahead.

Gunwharf Quays posted the update on social media yesterday: “Unfortunately, due to the recent adverse weather as a result of Storm Benjamin, we’re unable to welcome ticket holders to Pumpkinville tomorrow morning.

“If you have booked a ticket for Friday 24 October between 10am and 12.15pm, please look out for an email from Fever with further information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The new experience has been much anticipated with the unique entertainment space promising to blend immersive theatre, striking visual projections and event-scale production. It is 1,300 square metres in size and include two 19-metre indoor entertainment domes, each with a 270-degree projection screen.

The experience is running until November 2, when the area will be transformed into Christmasville which will open to the public on November 15.