A local gardening centre is offering free houseplant workshops in the new year for enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels - including a dedicated kids club.

Dobbies Garden Centre in Havant is offering free houseplant workshops for young gardeners such as Little Seedlings Ambassador Ella (5). | Dobbies

Dobbies Garden Centre in Havant will be holding the workshops on Saturday, January 4, and Wednesday, January 8 at 10.30am and 3.30pm. The session will be centred around caring for houseplants and will be open to people of all ages and skill levels, from children to experts.

Claire Bishop, Dobbies’ senior plant buyer, is eager to showcase just how easy houseplants are to care for and the joy they can bring to the home. She said: “Your home deserves to look beautiful all year round, and these free workshops are designed to offer advice on choosing and caring for the perfect houseplant to complement their space.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for people getting started, offering a simple and accessible way to embrace caring for houseplants as a hobby. January is the perfect time, when it is cold outside, to enjoy the many benefits that houseplants can bring to your home.”

In addition to the two days listed above, sessions will also be held every Wednesday during January at 10.30am and 3.30pm.

For younger gardeners there is also a dedicated Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club which will take place on the morning of Sunday, January 5. The session will give enthusiastic young gardeners a chance to learn about the origins of popular types of houseplants, all while taking part in fun and interactive games.

Children will be given a Peace Lily to take home with them and the session will give them the skillsset to help it flourish. This includes tips on avoiding overwatering, keeping it out of direct sunlight and using the right amount of liquid fertiliser at the appropriate time based on the season.

Further details on the workshops can be found at: https://www.dobbies.com/events