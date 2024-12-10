Entry is now open for people wishing to take part in next year’s Great South Run - but there are not that many places available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next year’s AJ Bell Great South Run will return on Sunday, October 19 2025 after stormy weather and high winds forced organisers to cancel this year’s event on safety grounds just the day before it was due to take place.

Despite this some 10,000 hardy runners decided to take to the seafront or elsewhere on the day, or complete the ten-mile distance on another day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled.

The majority of 2024 participants have chosen to roll their places over to 2025 - with this year a sell-out, but there are a limited number of places available for the 2025 Great South Run as a result of a smaller number of people who have decided not to do this.

This means that a Priority Access process is available, giving everyone who registers for Priority Access a 24-hour head start to secure an entry 2025 with 25,000 runners expected to participate.

Great South Run organisers have expressed their pride in those people who still chose to log their 10-mile distance for 2024 virtually, with each participant receiving a 2024 Great South Run finisher t-shirt and medal free of charge.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive at The Great Run Company, said: “We were delighted so many chose to complete the 10-mile distance with us virtually, conquering the challenge and continuing to raise vital funds for charities big and small. It’s fantastic so many t-shirts and medals were claimed and will be worn with pride before the next chance to earn one in October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This participant spirit is exactly why the Great South Run is such a landmark event each year, and it’s a testament to how popular the event is when so many have chosen to roll their entry over and join us on the start line in 2025.

“With limited places available for next year, we’re encouraging everyone who wants to be on the start line in 2025 to sign up for Priority Access.”

Organisers have also confirmed a small change in route at the beginning of the 2025 Great South Run course as a result of the closure of Clarence Esplanade where new sea defences are being created in front of Southsea Common.

The girls set off on the junior run which went ahead as planned this year

However they said the majority of the route will remain the same, taking in the inspiring history, salty air and sea views that make it such an iconic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sign up to next year’s event or for more details visit www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run.

Entry is also open for the popular Junior and Mini Great South Run on Saturday, October 18 2025 which sold out well in advance this year and was able to take place.

For more details or to sign up visit: www.greatrun.org/events/junior-mini-great-south-run/.