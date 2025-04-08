Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jam-packed weekend of funfair rides and summer activities promises to make a splash in Fareham.

The brand new Big Weekend community event is set to take place between July 12 and 13. Each day will showcase a huge variety of family fun from 10am to 6pm.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Connie Hockley said: “I can see this being an incredible weekend for the whole community. It will also really highlight everything that Fareham has going for us, which I think is often underestimated.”

A whole host of Summer activities has been organised in Fareham this year for its Big Weekend.

An array of sports including cricket matches, lawn games, inflatable pool sessions, badminton and pickleball will be set up at multiple locations around the town centre. Younger children will be able to get stuck into the soft play areas, inflatable pool sessions, splash pads and much more.

There will also be dancers and musicians performing in the street, cupcake decorating, un fair rides, bubble shows and workshops. Delicious food will be served up at an indoor market.

All of these enticing will take place around the centre of Fareham, including Bath Lane recreation ground, the leisure centre, Fareham Live, the shopping centre and the Civic Garden Area. Fareham Borough Council organised the events alongside businesses to make them available to the public. The local authority is looking for more local firms to come forward and become sponsors of the Big Weekend, or offer their own festivities which the council can promote.