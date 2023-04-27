Five things to do in the Portsmouth area this bank holiday weekend - April 29 to May 1
Whether rain or shine there are plenty of things going on across the Portsmouth area to keep you entertained this bank holiday weekend.
Here are just a few ideas to inspire you!
- Standing With Giants: The Parade Ground at Fort Nelson is hosting a poignant and emotional art installation to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the ten-week conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina. Silhouettes of 258 military personnel and civilians who died stand in the grounds giving people the opportunity to pay their respects and digest the barbaric consequences of war. Entry is free but pre-booking advised. One of the figures can also be found at Gunwharf Quays as part of a tribute to the war in Ukraine.
- Fabulous street art: Portsmouth is filled with fabulous street art with lots to be found around the city – with Southsea and Hilsea Lido among the hot spots – so why don’t you and your family embark on your very own treasure hunt and see how many you can find?! To get you started take a look at our picture gallery of some of the best: The best street art in Portsmouth and where it can be found
- May Fayre at St Mary’s Church: The popular May fayre has been taking place in Fratton for over 25 years and is making a return for another year on May 1 between 10am and 4pm. Thousands of visitors are expected to turn out for the highly anticipated event featuring a wide variety of activities and stalls hosted by local organisations and independent businesses.
- Dining out: The city and surrounding areas has some fabulous restaurants, cafes and eateries. Whether its a Southsea seaside stroll and popping into Tenth Hole or a trip to Port Solent for one of many restaurants including Bangerz 'n' Burgerz there is plenty to choose from.
- Spring walks: The bluebells may not be out in full force just yet but there are still plenty of coastal and woodland walks to enjoy, including a walk along Portchester starting at the castle and walking all the way along to the Salt Cafe. These are just some of our favourites: Nine of the best spring walks in and near the Portsmouth area