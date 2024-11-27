Free Christmas activities in Gosport every week starting with light switch on

Gosport is getting in the festive spirit with its annual Christmas light switch on and weekly activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport high street will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland on Saturday, November 30 with the light switch on.

From 10am, Gosport's High Street will be buzzing with free street entertainment, children's rides and activities, and over 60 market stalls offering festive treats and unique gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spoils belting out classic covers to keep the entertainment flowing in Gosport High Street 2023. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

Live music and performers will be on stage all day, and Mark Collins from Greatest Hits Radio will host the event between 3pm and 7pm, with the Christmas lights switched on around 5:45pm.

Leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn said: "Our Christmas market and lights switch on really is the start of a whole month of festive fun in the High Street. I hope people turn out in force to support our local businesses which have lots of great present ideas.

"Our popular Saturday entertainment returns in December with some favourites, as well as lots of Christmas fun to get Gosport families in the festive spirit."

The three Saturdays leading up until Christmas will offer a range of free activities in Gosport for families to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, December 7 there will be street entertainment from Betty Twinkle Robin and Angie’s Festive Funky Hoop show.

On Saturday, December 21 the popular giant snow globe will return for those great Christmas photos, plus entertainment including the gentle polar bear and snow queen, as well as more Christmas carols.

All the Christmas events are being put on by Gosport Borough Council, with Anchored in Gosport hosting the market and lights event on Saturday 30 November.