Free Christmas activities in Gosport every week starting with light switch on
Gosport high street will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland on Saturday, November 30 with the light switch on.
From 10am, Gosport's High Street will be buzzing with free street entertainment, children's rides and activities, and over 60 market stalls offering festive treats and unique gifts.
Live music and performers will be on stage all day, and Mark Collins from Greatest Hits Radio will host the event between 3pm and 7pm, with the Christmas lights switched on around 5:45pm.
Leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn said: "Our Christmas market and lights switch on really is the start of a whole month of festive fun in the High Street. I hope people turn out in force to support our local businesses which have lots of great present ideas.
"Our popular Saturday entertainment returns in December with some favourites, as well as lots of Christmas fun to get Gosport families in the festive spirit."
The three Saturdays leading up until Christmas will offer a range of free activities in Gosport for families to enjoy.
On Saturday, December 7 there will be street entertainment from Betty Twinkle Robin and Angie’s Festive Funky Hoop show.
On Saturday, December 14 people will be able to meet the friendly Christmas Nutcracker, watch dinosaurs prowl and enjoy carols from Gosport Waterfront Baptist Church Choir.
On Saturday, December 21 the popular giant snow globe will return for those great Christmas photos, plus entertainment including the gentle polar bear and snow queen, as well as more Christmas carols.
All the Christmas events are being put on by Gosport Borough Council, with Anchored in Gosport hosting the market and lights event on Saturday 30 November.
