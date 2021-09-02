A car park panto is coming to Hampshire this Christmas. Picture: Black Edge Productions

Horrible Histories will be hitting the road in December to bring a Horrible Christmas to car parks around the country.

The pantomime will be arriving at Southampton Airport on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24).

There will be two showings one at 2pm and another at 5pm.

You can see Horrible Histories Horrible Christmas on Christmas Eve. Picture: Black Edge Productions

Horrible Christmas is a unique Covid secure experience, where kids (and adults) are able to jump and down in their own seats, cheer and make as much noise as they like (beep those horns!).

Not strictly speaking a typical panto, it will still get everyone into the festive spirit from the comfort and security of their own cars.

Christmas is often the first time a child experiences live theatre and sometimes the cost of taking a family can be prohibitive over the festive period, what with all the other expenses.

Car park panto, which is produced in partnership with Birmingham Stage Company, is amazing value for money, with the price of ticket covering the car, not the number of family members you cram inside!

Tickets cost £49.50 per car – £2.50 booking fee applies.

Neal Foster, actor/manager, Birmingham Stage Company said: ‘We were amazed and thrilled how totally successful the Car Park Party productions proved to be during the last eighteen months – and we’re delighted to be back on tour again with our Horrible Histories production of Horrible Christmas!

‘It turns live theatre into a truly unique and festive event!’

But what is Horrible Christmas actually about? Here is what the description says:

‘When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?

‘From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, join us on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.

‘It's a celebration of Christmas in the most wonderful, funny and moving way you'll ever see.’

Tickets are available from Car Park Panto’s website here.

Full list of dates and venues:

- Friday 17th December - Chelmsford City Racecourse - 4.30pm and 7pm

- Saturday 18th December - IWM Duxford - 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday 19th December - London Stansted Airport - 2pm and 5pm

- Tuesday 21st December - Cheltenham Racecourse - 11am, 2pm & 5pm

- Wednesday 22nd December - Cardiff Airport - 2pm and 5pm

- Thursday 23rd December - Cardiff Airport - 11am, 2pm & 5pm

- Friday 24th December - Southampton Airport - 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday 26th December - East Midlands Airport - 2pm and 5pm

- Monday 27th December - East Midlands Airport - 11am, 2pm & 5pm

- Tuesday 28th December - Montgomery Waters Meadow, Shrewsbury - 2pm & 5pm

- Wednesday 29th December - AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester - 2pm and 5pm

- Thursday 30th December - AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester - 11am, 2pm & 5pm

- Friday 31st December - Crewe Alexandra F.C. - 11am, 2pm & 5pm

- Sunday 2nd January 2022 - Elvington Airfield, York - 11am, 2pm & 5pm

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron