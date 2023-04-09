Over the past few months residents have been asked what improvements they would like to see to enhance the woodlands and green spaces as part of the Hilsea Lines project to revamp the key site in the north of the city. The initial consultation with the community formed the first phase of the project which will now be used by Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with Sustrans and Seekers artists, to draw up more detailed proposals for improvements as the next phase of the plan which will run from May to July.

The project area spans between the Ports Creek bridge and the Eastern Road bridge, and includes the bastions which are historic military structures, the 80 hectares of woodland known as Foxes Forest as well as Ports Creek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Maddie Blake and Lauren Walker, (Back row) with kids Reubem 5m Ronnie, 7 and Bella, 2. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Most Popular

More than 200 people of all ages have already had their say thanks to three 'walk-shops' at Foxes Forest, workshops at Anchorage Park, Cosham and Hilsea community centres and a number of events to get people's opinions in Cosham High Street, Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Highbury Primary School, Gatcombe Park Primary School, King's Academy Northern Parade Primary School and at Casemates Studio. An online interactive map and community mapping tool has also been created for people to get involved 'virtually'.

Stephen Baily, the city council’s director of culture, leisure, and regulatory services, said: "This has been an exciting phase of our enhancing woodlands and green spaces element of the Hilsea Lines project, engaging with residents about their memories and connections with Foxes Forest, our hidden gem, which is rich in heritage and full of wildlife and biodiverse green space to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're looking forward to moving on to the co-design phase, which is another opportunity for us to encourage residents and visitors to visit Foxes Forest and the wider Hilsea Lines area, in line with our vision for a happy and healthy city."

Picture perfect scenes Picture: Sam Stephenson.

News that the improvements have taken a step closer comes as many local residents have been enjoying the Foxes Forest area over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Kate Donovan with Edith, 5months and Ely, 4, with family on a walk. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Pictured is Maddie Blake and Lauren Walker, (Back row) with kids Reubem 5m Ronnie, 7 and Bella, 2. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Pictured is Mum Hazcra Noory and daughter Laila, 9. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxes Forest is popular with those who like to feed the ducks Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Pictured is Kate Donovan with Edith, 5months with family on a walk. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Pictured is Mum Hazcra Noory and daughter Laila, 9. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Pictured is Maddie Blake and Lauren Walker, (Back row) with kids Reubem 5m Ronnie, 7 and Bella, 2. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxes Forest is the perfect place for a family walk Picture: Sam Stephenson.