Poor weather forecasts have resulted in a popular Christmas Light Switch On being rescheduled.

Christmas in Lee, an annual festive event featuring live music and stalls, was due to take place on Saturday, November 23 between 9am and 8pm - but it has been moved.

Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights were switched on in the High Street on Friday, November 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2259)Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights were switched on in the High Street on Friday, November 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2259)
Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights were switched on in the High Street on Friday, November 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2259)

The event will now take place on Friday, November 29 between 12noon and 8pm following the Met Office’s amber weather warning for rain and strong winds this weekend.

Christmas in Lee will take place in Lee-on-the-Solent high street and Pier Street with something for everyone to get involved in.

The event will feature entertainment including Christmas carols, live music, Santa meet and greets, local stalls and children’s amusements as well as the Christmas Light Switch On.

Changes have been made to other Christmas events taking place this weekend due to the weather with the Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On moving inside tomorrow evening (November 23).

For more information about the Christmas in Lee event, click here.

