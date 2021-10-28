Lush has arrived to sprinkle a little bit of festive magic in Gunwharf Quays.

The retailer will be selling its popular Snow Fairy bath bombs in a bright pink pop-up store, located near the Liqourist over the next couple of days.

It is the perfect time to stock up on them ahead of the festive season, or to get a head start on finding stocking fillers!

The Snow Fairy is described as an ‘enchanted bath bomb’ and comes with glitter – all of the products are also vegan friendly.

As well as the bath bombs, shoppers at Gunwharf Quays will also be able to pick up body sprays, bubble bars, box sets and much more!

But you will have to be quick because the pop-up store is only open until Sunday.

The shop will be open from 10am to 8pm.

If you can’t make it, Lush have also set up an online store for its Snow Fairy range, which you can access here.

