A popular festive market has been cancelled this weekend because of bad weather which has also caused a switch-on event to be scaled back.

The Cross Market and More event in Chichester was due to be help on Sunday (November 24) heavy rain and very strong winds has led to the decision to cancel the event which featured stalls, food and drink and entertainment.

A pop-up food event due to be held on Saturday (November 23) has also been axed and changes have been made to its light switch-on event on Saturday. The lights will still be turned on at 5pm in North Street, but live entertainment during the day and the countdown ceremony has been cancelled.

Looking back at a Chichester Christmas tree lights switch-on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

A statement from Chichester District Council said: “We’re disappointed to announce that we have had to cancel this Sunday’s Cross Market and More event because of strong winds and heavy rain that have been forecast for this weekend, including particularly high wind-gust speeds.

“We’ve also had to cancel Saturday’s outdoor pop-up food event. The Chichester BID have also had to significantly alter their Chichester light switch on plans. The ‘after party’ events being hosted by several venues across the city will still be taking place.

“To support these, free parking at our Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester will still be available from 4pm on Saturday 23 November.

“These decisions are never taken lightly by the organisers but we must always put people’s safety first. Please keep checking our social media channels and also the Chichester BID Facebook page for updates and further information, as well as our online What’s On calendar: https://orlo.uk/chichesterdc_whats_on_VszcV Festive activities at The Novium Museum are unaffected. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.“

The Christmas lights switch-on party in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, is due to take place from 4pm to 6pm, Fareham’s event due to be held from 10am to 7pm with the lights switched on at 5.30pm, and Leigh on the Solent’s Christmas event taking place from 9am to 8pm with lights on at 6.30pm.