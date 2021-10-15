The RAF’s display team will be visible over the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

SkyScanWorld reports that there is a notice to airmen (NOTAM) in place from October 20 to October 21.

It will be the Red Arrows first visit to Portsmouth since wowing the crowds during the D-Day 75 celebrations in 2019.

You will be able to see them fly over the city between 4.43pm to 5.23pm on Wednesday.

If you can’t make it for that display, then there will be a second on on Thursday between 2.30pm and 3.10pm.

Red Arrows fly over Southsea Common in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050619-67)

However the Met Office is currently forecasting rain for both October 20 and October 21 in Portsmouth.

The Red Arrows recently returned from doing a display in Dubai – and made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival earlier in the summer.

