Royal Garrison Church in Portsmouth to open for free on Remembrance Sunday with stunning history on display
The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth, will be open to visitors on November 10 between 10 am and 3pm.
Admission will be free with more than 800 years of history and stunning stained glass windows - depicting scenes from the Second World War and from the church’s own history - on display. The church is normally open to the public from April to October.
The church was built in about 1212 by the Bishop of Winchester as part of a hospital and hostel for pilgrims. Used as an ammunition store after the Reformation, it became part of the governor of Portsmouth’s house during Elizabeth I’s reign.
The church was restored in the 19th century, and although the nave was badly damaged in a 1941 firebomb raid on Portsmouth, the chancel is still roofed and furnished.