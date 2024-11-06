Portsmouth’s historic Royal Garrison Church will be open to the public this Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth, will be open to visitors on November 10 between 10 am and 3pm.

Admission will be free with more than 800 years of history and stunning stained glass windows - depicting scenes from the Second World War and from the church’s own history - on display. The church is normally open to the public from April to October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church was built in about 1212 by the Bishop of Winchester as part of a hospital and hostel for pilgrims. Used as an ammunition store after the Reformation, it became part of the governor of Portsmouth’s house during Elizabeth I’s reign.

The church was restored in the 19th century, and although the nave was badly damaged in a 1941 firebomb raid on Portsmouth, the chancel is still roofed and furnished.