A huge sailing event will be coming to Portsmouth in what will be another boost for the city’s maritime roots.

Portsmouth is one of six stopovers for The Ocean Race Europe, an offshore sailing race for the foiling IMOCA class, which falls under the banner of The Ocean Race, the iconic fully-crewed offshore around the world race. First contested in 1973, when Portsmouth served as its start and finish port, the race sits proudly at the intersection of sport and sustainability

The Ocean Race Europe will start on August 10, 2025 from Kiel, Germany with the mixed male/female crews of the IMOCA fleet racing through the Baltic Sea and North Sea and into the English Channel before an estimated arrival in Portsmouth on August 14 and 15.

When the fleet is in Portsmouth, there will be a public area - Ocean Live Park - at Gunwharf Quays, with family activities, engaging and educational ocean health activities and content and activations showcasing the extraordinary achievements of the sailors and teams in the Race. The second leg of The Ocean Race Europe will start on the weekend of August 16 and 17.

Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth © Visit Portsmouth | Visit Portsmouth

During racing, the sailors and teams will participate in pioneering ocean science projects, collecting important ocean data and water samples with on board scientific instruments. This information is fed into science organisations around the world studying ocean health and meteorology and contributes to the scientific community’s understanding of the pressures facing the ocean due to human activity.

“It’s fantastic to bring The Ocean Race Europe to the United Kingdom and to add another chapter to the story of Portsmouth and its hosting of iconic offshore sailing events,” said Phil Lawrence, the Race Director of The Ocean Race. “The foiling IMOCA class boats are at the cutting-edge of technology and innovation for offshore racing yachts. The sailors are among the best in the world in their sport and the teams are committed not just to racing hard, but also to engaging in important ocean health initiatives like the on board science programme.”

Portsmouth City Councillor leader Steve Pitt expressed his delight that the event was coming to the city.

“We have a long tradition of hosting successful sailing events going back to the very first Whitbread Round the World Race in 1973,” he noted. “It’s also exciting that the themes and passions of The Ocean Race Europe align perfectly with Portsmouth’s themes around sustainability and having a healthy ocean.”

Portsmouth has played an important role in the storied history of The Ocean Race. Legend has it that arrangements for the precursor to the event, the Whitbread Round the World Race, were finalised over a pint of beer in a Portsmouth pub. The Race itself then started and/or finished from Portsmouth for its first four editions, and last returned to the city for a stopover in 2006.

UK sailing legends like Sir Chay Blyth, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Clare Francis, Tracy Edwards, Ian Walker and Simon Fisher, among many others, have burnished their sailing legacies from their achievements in the Race.

“As a British sailor, it’s very exciting to hear confirmation that The Ocean Race Europe 2025 race course will include a stop in Portsmouth,” said Will Harris, who raced around the world with Team Malizia in the last edition of The Ocean Race. “The city has a long, close connection to the Race through the legacy of the first editions of the Whitbread. For me personally, it will be fantastic to showcase the foiling IMOCA boats on home waters and to have the opportunity to raise awareness around the issues facing our ocean.”

“It’s super-exciting to hear that there will be a stopover in the next edition of The Ocean Race Europe in Portsmouth,” said Samantha Davies, the accomplished circumnavigator who is preparing to race around the world again in the upcoming Vendée Globe on her IMOCA Initiatives-Cœur. “It’s really cool. First of all, I was born in Portsmouth, so that’s one very good reason to be excited! When I was a kid I watched some of the old Whitbread Round the World Race starts and finishes in the Solent and those are amazing memories. It’s a big part of the history of the Race so great to hear it will be coming to Portsmouth.”

Portsmouth hosted the finale of Clipper earlier this year. Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-109)

With its long maritime history, today Portsmouth remains an important naval and commercial port with a strong connection to the sea and a keen interest in conservation and ocean health and recently hosted the finale of the Clipper race around the world.

This second edition of The Ocean Race Europe will start from Kiel, Germany on 10 August 2025. In addition to Portsmouth, other confirmed stopovers include Cartagena, Spain and Genova, Italy. The full race route will be confirmed and announced shortly.

The Ocean Race Europe will take place in August/September 2025, followed by The Ocean Race Atlantic: New York to Barcelona one year later in September 2026. The next edition of The Ocean Race (around the world) is scheduled to start in January 2027.