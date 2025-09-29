Three huge acts have been revealed as the headliners for the 2026 Isle of Wight Festival with organiser saying it might be its “best line-up yet”.

The Cure, Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris lead the line-up of the festival which is taking place between June 18 and June 21 next year.

Lewis Capaldi will headline Friday, June 19 with Scottish global superstar having returned to touring after two years away. Talking of comebacks, legendary rock and indie band The Cure, who released their first new album in 16 years in 2024, will close out the festival on the Sunday.

Sandwiched in-between is Calvin Harris, who will be headlining the Saturday. The Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ will bring a catalogue of global hits including ‘We Found Love’ (with Rihanna), ‘Feel So Close’, and ‘Giant’ (with Rag’n’Bone Man).

A host of other great musical acts have been named, notably local Isle of Wight Band Wet Leg, as well as The Last Dinner Party who boycotted Victorious Festival due to the controversy over The Mary Wallopers having their sound cut after unveiling a Palestine flag.

Also performing at the Isle of Wight Festival are Tom Grennan, Sex Pistols (Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock) featuring Frank Carter, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg, Teddy Swims, The Kooks, Jo Whiley, Rick Astley, David Gray, KT Tunstall, Shed Seven, Starsailor, Suzanne Vega and Anastacia.

Festival director Caroline Giddings said: “It might be our best line-up yet. It’s my favourite so far, at least. We’re proud to put the future of music and current stars on a bill alongside artists like The Cure and the Sex Pistols, who helped lay the foundation of pop culture.”

“The festival has always been an extension of the Isle of Wight’s rich cultural history. From Lewis Carroll and Tennyson to Julia Margaret Cameron, the island has been a source of inspiration for artists through time. We always try to honour that by presenting the very best music has to offer, giving people an unforgettable festival experience in the process.”

More acts will be announced in the run up to the festival next year.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 1 at 8am through https://isleofwightfestival.com/.