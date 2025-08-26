A pub in Fareham is hosting a packed day full of music and entertainment with all the proceeds going to charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Lion in Fareham will be holding its GoldenFest 2025 on Saturday, August 30 with an outside bar, BBQ, and number of singers to entertain the crowds. The event is free with all of the proceeds from the day going to the Rowans Hospice.

The Golden Lion in Fareham is holding a free charity event this weekend with all proceeds going to the Rowans Hospice | Habibur Rahman

During the day there will be entertainment for children including face painting with the event then moving indie from 9pm with The Masters of Rock playing a set. A number of bands and musicians have given up their time for free to help raise money for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlord James Jewell, husband Steve Jewell, and business partner Tracey Fell are look forward to welcoming locals to a special day.

The GoldenFest will be takjing place on Saturday, August 30. | The Golden Lion

A post on Facebook said: “ We hope this will bring our community together and raise lots of money for The Rowans Hospice. Please note anyone living in the vicinity there will be a degree of noise, but we hope you will all just join us and help raise money for this amazing self funding charity.”

With limited seating available, the organisers recommend bringing your own camping chairs. Alongside the live music acts there will also be a drag queen act.

Further information on the event can be found on https://www.facebook.com/thegoldenlionfareham.