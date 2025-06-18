The Secret Society child friendly rave in Portsmouth adds limited tickets after high demand sees it move to Pitt Street Skatepark
The Secret Society rave was initially set to take place in The Barn at The Milton Arms on Sunday, August 17. However, after selling out in 48 hours it has now moved to Pitt St Skatepark with 160 more tickets being released on Saturday, June 21.
The event will run from 1pm to 5pm allowing parents to take their children to experience a rave with a number of fun activities on offer. There will be a bouncy castle, poi dancing lessons, face painting, foam cannon and a stall to purchase any high-vis rave gear necessary.
Additionally, budding DJs can enter the Under 18 DJ and MC competition where winners will get a 30-minute set at the sold-out event and receive mentoring from the resident MCs and a chance to practice on the club decks.
Prizes will be up for grabs for the best dressed raver at and a colouring contest will be held where the art will be showcased on a wall display at the event.
The additional 160 tickets are going to be sold via the Skiddle waiting list.
Further information on the event can be found on the event’s website: https://tinyurl.com/55cztyyh