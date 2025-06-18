A free family fun-filled event is heading to Gosport this weekend to raise vital funds for a charity.

Walpole Park is playing host to the Harbour Cancer Fundraiser Funday on Sunday, June 22, between 11am and 3pm. The summer fayre will feature inflatables, dog shows, local talent, GoKarts and much more.

The event is in aid of the Gosport based charity which supports patients, families and friends throughout their cancer journey. It's a service that is free of charge and relies on the generosity of fundraisers.

It has been confirmed that there will be more than 30 stalls around the fundraiser, providing raffles, food and drink, games and ice cream. Children will also be able to collect a free inflatable thanks to Vanguard Comics & Gosport Comic Con, a sponsor of the event.

It is set to be a fun day for the whole family, whilst also helping the community by raising money for Harbour Cancer Support.

Further information on the event can be found on https://www.harbourcancer.org.uk/index.html