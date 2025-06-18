A popular annual family fun day is taking place at a historic site in Portsmouth this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fort Purbrook will be opening its doors to the community on Sunday, June 22, as it plays host to its Family Fun Day packed full of activities for all ages to enjoy.

Adults and children can try their hand at laser tag, archery, rifle shooting, climbing, an assault course and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event which is open from 11am and 4pm will also offer people the opportunity to learn more about Fort Purbrook’s rich history. Mini tours will be taking place which includes a trip into the tunnels to learn all about the site’s heritage.

Fort Purbrook will be hosting its annual family fun day on Sunday, June 22.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance only via Eventbrite. Adults pay £7 and an additional booking fee for entry while children under 16 enter for free.

It is set to be an action packed day with other activities such as a sing along, soft play area for under 5s, face painting, pony rides and a tug of war.

There will also be opportunities to relax, recharge, and refresh with food and drinks stalls selling tea, coffee, rolls, sweet treats and pizzas, burgers and ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information on the event can be found at https://peterashleyactivitycentres.co.uk/family-fun-day/ .

Tickets are available purchase at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-fun-day-at-fort-purbrook-tickets-1319776309469?aff=oddtdtcreator

The event is run by Peter Ashley Activity Centres, a charity who provide a wide range of sports and activities for children and adults at Fort Purbrook and Fort Widley.