Excitement as Fort Purbrook hosts popular annual Family Fun Day packed full of activities
Fort Purbrook will be opening its doors to the community on Sunday, June 22, as it plays host to its Family Fun Day packed full of activities for all ages to enjoy.
Adults and children can try their hand at laser tag, archery, rifle shooting, climbing, an assault course and much more.
The event which is open from 11am and 4pm will also offer people the opportunity to learn more about Fort Purbrook’s rich history. Mini tours will be taking place which includes a trip into the tunnels to learn all about the site’s heritage.
Tickets are available to purchase in advance only via Eventbrite. Adults pay £7 and an additional booking fee for entry while children under 16 enter for free.
It is set to be an action packed day with other activities such as a sing along, soft play area for under 5s, face painting, pony rides and a tug of war.
There will also be opportunities to relax, recharge, and refresh with food and drinks stalls selling tea, coffee, rolls, sweet treats and pizzas, burgers and ice cream.
Further information on the event can be found at https://peterashleyactivitycentres.co.uk/family-fun-day/.
Tickets are available purchase at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-fun-day-at-fort-purbrook-tickets-1319776309469?aff=oddtdtcreator
The event is run by Peter Ashley Activity Centres, a charity who provide a wide range of sports and activities for children and adults at Fort Purbrook and Fort Widley.