The headliners – With great headliners on the different stages every night we know you are not going to be able to see them all so you will to pick your favourites. Our pick is the Pete Tong Orchestra Ibiza Classics Set which will be on the Castle Stage on Friday, August 25 from 9.40pm to 10.55pm. You can watch DJ legend Pete Tong and an impressive 50-piece orchestra conducted by Grammy winner Jules Buckley bring to life bangers like ‘Right Here, Right Now’, ‘Galvanize’ and more huge hits!

Victorious Festival in 2019 on Southsea Common, Portsmouth.

Batala – The fantastic 270-person samba band made up of Batala Portsmouth and drummers from around the globe create the ultimate feel-good, carnival atmosphere to Southsea on Saturday afternoon at Gate A from 11am to midday and then on the World Music Stage at 12.30pm! They were last spotted on the Victorious stage with Sam Ryder for an impromptu performance in 2022!

England Women’s Beach Soccer Sessions – Victorious is a lead sponsor of this trophy-winning team who train on the grounds of the festival site before travelling the globe to win tournaments. They will be offering beach soccer taster sessions for children of all ages to try over the festival.

Dhol Foundation DJ Set – Globetrotting and legendary drumming band and DJ set will be bringing the party to the World Music Village on Saturday, August 26 at 4.30pm.

Road To Victorious Winners – Crystal Tides were the worthy winners of our inaugural Road To Victorious competition – the chance to win the ultimate band experience! Having performed at Truck, Y-Not and Kendall, this awesome band will bring big energy for their hometown set and final festival of the season! They will be performing on the Castle Stage on Friday at 12.05pm and Saturday at 11.20am.

Fabulous food – Support small businesses and eat like a local at Neighbourhood Eats in the area designed to showcase the city’s local and independent food eateries with PO postcode businesses offered at a subsidised rate. The area also offers the opportunity to vendors the chance to win the Neighbourhood Eats and People’s Choice awards with rewards like a free pitch for the following year!

Beats and Swing - Make sure you pay a visit to the Beats and Swing stage which can be found in the D-Day carpark. Our pick is the original entertainment phenomenon that is – Oh My God! It’s The Church! You can join this all-singing, all-dancing, party church service on Sunday, August 27from 6.50pm to 7.50pm.

Kids’ Arena – Okay yes we know this only for those with smaller festival goers, but if you are visiting Victorious with the family then this is a must. With all activities such as climbing areas, mini fun fair rides, sand pit play and even face painting all included! There will also be demonstrations at Southsea Skatepark and Southsea Splashpad will also be open for younger visitors.

BSL Interpreters – See incredibly talented team Performance Interpreting deliver passionate and mesmerising interpretations for deaf and accessible customers at the Common, Castle and Comedy stage.

Comedy and Cabaret Big Top! – There are some fantastic names in the tent this year including Jason Manford, Omid Djalili and Dara O’Briain. But our pick is the world’s premier gay Tinky Winky impersonator, Alfie Ordinary who is one of the UK drag scene’s stand-out acts and will be bringing crowd-pleasing anthems to Southsea inbetween some of Portsmouth’s favourite tribute acts!