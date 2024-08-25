Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victorious Festival 2024 has drawn to a close following a three-day spectacular on Southsea Common.

Up to 80,000 people flocked to Victorious each day to watch and enjoy more than 400 performers across over 13 stages across the whole weekend despite some changeable weather.

Fatboy Slim brought the proceedings to an end on Friday night closing the Common Stage with a spectacular set - sporting a My Dog Sighs shirt - while Jess Glynne closed at the Castle Stage. On Saturday night Jamie T was given a huge welcome as he headlined the Common Stage while Pixies headlined the Castle Stage. And on Sunday Biffy Clyro headlined the Common Stage while Wet Leg brought the festival to an end on the Castle Stage.

Fatboy Slim performing on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (230824-9705) | The News

Other highlights from across the weekend included performances from Busted who played this year’s secret set on Saturday, The Kooks and Becky Hill who delighted crowds on Sunday and Snow Patrol who performed on Friday.

A massive cruise ship also paid homage to the city on Friday night when the Resilient Lady sailed past the Victorious Festival with a big blue ‘Pompey’ light display. There was also a fabulous Kids’ Arena with free activities for families to enjoy and Southsea Castle was also turned into ‘Henry’s House’ for a disco.

Russell Howard. Picture: Victorious Festival/Strong Island

The Comedy and Cabaret tent hosted sets from Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle, Al Murray and Barrioke, while the seaside stage also made a welcome return following the completion of the sea defences in front of Southsea Castle.

Festival Director James Ralls: “What another unforgettable year for the festival. From headline sets by Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro and Jamie T to the return of the Seaside stage and over 400 performers across over 13 stages, it’s been amazing to see friends and families of all ages come together to enjoy the weekend and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back in 2025!”

Tickets for the 2025 event, which will also take place over the bank holiday, are expected to go on sale imminently.