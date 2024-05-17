Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some good weather is forecast for this weekend - and we’ve put together of some of the best things to do in the Portsmouth area.

From beloved tourist attractions to a Stranger Things musical, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

Car Boot Sales in Southsea

The hugely popular Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale has returned for 2024. This Sunday will see the event take place on Castle Fields before it returns to its usual Southsea Common site off Duisburg Way.

The car boot will begin at 7.30am and end at 1pm. Traders will be able to access the site from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm. You can stay up to date with information about the event - and any last-minute cancellations - here: www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot.

“Stranger Sings” at the Kings Theatre

A quirky musical parodying hit Netflix show Stranger Things is coming to Southsea this weekend, bringing “a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons” and more. You can find out more about the show and book your tickets here.

Wicor Primary School Eco Fayre

Wicor Primary School in Hatherley Crescent, Portchester, will be open its doors to the public on May 18 as it hosts its second “eco fayre”, following a successful event last year. The event will be held on the school grounds, which have been recognised on BBC Gardeners' World , and there will be a range of activities for people to get stuck into. Doors will open at 10am and the event will go on until 2pm. Last year’s fayre featured workshops, live music, children’s crafts, a hog roast and refreshment stands, as well as highlighting local and sustainable businesses You can find more infromation here.

Enjoy a wonderful walk

With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring - and this weekend is the idel time to explore.

Here are just some of our favourites: 17 of the best spring walks in and near the Portsmouth area.

Visit Southsea’s hidden gardens

This week, we decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. These spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can take a look here: I visited Portsmouth's quirky Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.

Join a Parkrun