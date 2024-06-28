Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are a number of fantastic activities and events happening this weekend to keep yourself and your family busy.

The weekend (June 29 and 30) is scheduled to be another warm one but not at the heights of the heatwave experienced earlier in the week. While some may want to spend their weekend watching Glastonbury on the television there are number of great activities available for those that want to get out and about.

Race For Life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea Common is set to turn pink this weekend thousands taking part in the challenge for Cancer Research UK. | Stuart Martin

This huge event will be taking place on both Saturday and Sunday. It should be a great atmosphere as Southsea Common turns pink with people taking on the challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Saturday will see around 2,500 people taking part in three different distanced Pretty Muddy events where they take on a mud splattered obstacle course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday around 2,000 people will take part in 3k, 5k or 10k running events. The 10k starts at 10am and the 3k and 5k events begin at 11am. While it will be a fantastic day going along to cheer people on, it is not too late to get involved yourself as you can sign up on the day. More information on the event and the timings can be found here.

Ports Fest

The festival has been running for almost 25 years and it is certain to be another fun and colourful occasion. The festival is already in full swing having started on Wednesday with several events across the city. Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade is not to be missed though as samba bands and community groups make their way through Albert Road. The parade starts at 3pm.

On Sunday at 11am Gunwharf Quays will be hosting Our Home as part of the festival. The event is set to bring talented artists from Portsmouth together for a day of poetry, music, dance and rap.

For full details on all the events taking place for Ports Fest visit portsfest.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live at the Bandstand

A music lover enjoys Live at the Bandstand. | Chris Moorhouse

While some may be glued to Glastonbury, Portsmouth has live music of its own as the popular summer event continues this weekend in Victoria Park. Saturday will be 1940s themed with Louisa Revolta & Her Band the headline act of a swing party which will take place between 1pm and 4pm. Sunday will see a live Latin band, DJ and salsa lessons taking place. Further information can be found on their Facebook page.

Eastney Engine Houses Open Day

This free event offers you the opportunity to visit a unique Victorian building which houses a pair of restored classic Boulton Watt beam engines from 1887. It is open on Sunday only from 10am to 4pm. The building can be found on Henderson Road and has limited access for disabled visitors so they recommend calling ahead if you are planning to go. Further details can be found at eastneyenginehouses.co.uk.

Hotwalls Creative Market

Hosted at Hotwalls Studios, Broad Street, on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm. Over 35 outdoor stalls of art will be on show with artists and makers coming down to showcase their talents. There will also be 13 open artist studios, live music, food and demonstrations. Further information can be found on their website.

Portsmouth Tennis Centre open day

Portsmouth Tennis Centre is holding a Wimbledon-themed open day on Saturday between 11am and 2pm. Ahead of one of the biggest sporting events of the summer it’s a chance for families to come down and try their hand at tennis. There will be tennis themed games to encourage more children to pick up the sport and people will also have the chance to try and beat the coach. More information can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Enjoy a wonderful walk