Hugo Hammond, 24, from Hampshire, was born with clubfoot.

He has been named as one of the contestants taking part in the new series of Love Island which starts on

It is yet another season of the reality show to feature representation from Hampshire, following Portsmouth’s own Demi Jones who came third in Love Island 2020.

As well as being a PE teacher, Hugo is a keen cricketer and has even played for England PD (Physical Disability).

He added: ‘I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid.

‘You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.’

Hugo says he is looking forward to a ‘fun summer’ taking part in Love Island.

He explained: ‘I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.

‘I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.’

