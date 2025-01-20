Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four local businesses are celebrating after reaching the final of the British Kebab Awards 2025.

The 13th British Kebab Awards will take on February 26 in London, and four eateries from the Portsmouth area are in with a chance of bringing home the title in their respective categories. Included in the final is The Boss Kebab, who could win the award for a second successive year after being named Kebab Van of the Year in 2024.

Voting opened at the end of December for the public to back their favourite kebab houses. The businesses that received the most votes, combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors, were put through to the final.

The semi-finals proved a success for all of the nominees from our area, with Agora Restaurant, Dilan Kebab, and Mehmet Kitchen joining The Boss Kebab in the final.

The full list of finalists from the Portsmouth area and their award categories are listed below:

Best Kebab Restaurant Regional: Agora Restaurant, Clarendon Road, Southsea

Best Takeaway Regional: Dilan Kebab, Greywell Road, Leigh Park

Customer Satisfaction: Mehmet Kitchen, Copnor Road, Portsmouth

Kebab Van of the Year:The Boss Kebab, Winchester Road, Shedfield

Founder of the British Kebab Awards, Ibrahim Dogus, said: “We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the British Kebab Awards 2025! This year’s competition has been fiercer than ever, highlighting the outstanding talent, dedication, and passion across the kebab industry.”

There are 19 judges on the panel for the awards, containing a mix of business leaders, current and former politicians, as well as journalists and leaders from the hospitality sector. The full list of judges can be found here.