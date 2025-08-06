The sunny weather has seen shoppers flock to Gunwharf Quays this summer as data reveals they have had a 8.6 per cent year-on-year sales rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures are based on sales between April and June this year, a time when Full Send Racing opened and the British Street Food awards took place. The data released by the outlet shopping centre’s owner, Landsec, shows that the site benefitted from its versatility with sales increased for clothing as well as food and drink.

The sunny weather has seen shoppers flock to Gunwharf Quays this summer. | Gunwharf Quays

Clothing sales rose 9.5 per cent year-on-year with food and beverage sales increasing by 4.1 per cent year-on-year. While the increase in sales is a cause for celebration for the shopping centre, it is not the only figure on the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunwharf also experienced a 9.4 per cent rise in footfall overall as people made the most of the sunny conditions to shop in person and grab a bite to eat.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled to see such a strong uplift in both footfall and sales at Gunwharf Quays. These results speak volumes about the continued appetite for experience-led, in-person shopping, and reinforce the vital role physical retail plays in today’s landscape.

“Destinations like Gunwharf Quays - where guests can enjoy outlet shopping alongside waterfront dining and seasonal events - offer something truly special to both consumers and brands. It’s this unique mix that keeps us outperforming and evolving, and we’re excited to build on this momentum.”