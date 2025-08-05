Gunwharf Quays has introduced a new concierge service to help “elevate” the shopping experience for customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service will give shoppers the option to have their purchases placed in a eco-friendly bag and taken to guest services, ready for collection at the end of their trip. Alternatively, customers can also choose to have the items delivered directly to their home.

It is a free service for PLUS+ members, a rewards club which provides exclusive discounts and new store updates via email, with the majority of stores eligible for the service. Alongside the collection and delivery service, there is also the option for the shopping to be carried to your car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “Here at Gunwharf Quays, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the shopping experience for our guests.

“The new PLUS+ Concierge service offers a seamless option for our PLUS+ members to have their purchases taken to their cars or delivered directly to their houses free of charge.

“This is just one of the many ways we reward our PLUS+ members, as they also receive tailored offers from our brand partners and are the first to know about new openings and events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For non PLUS+ members it will cost £13 for the delivery option, and £2.55 for the collection and carry to car service.

More details on the Gunwharf PLUS+ membership and concierge service can be found here: https://www.gunwharf-quays.com/en/articles-listing-page/plus-concierge