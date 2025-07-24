A prestigious watch company is set to open a store in Portsmouth in the coming weeks.

Citizen Watch will be opening the new store in Gunwharf Quays with details regarding when and where set to be released next week. There are a selection of jewellers in the area that stock Citizen but this will be the first shop it has opened in the area selling its watches directly to the public.

Gunwharf teased the news of its upcoming arrival on social media. The post on Facebook said: “Tick tock... Citizen Watch is on its way to Gunwharf Quays!”

It is the latest of a number of new shops which have opened in Gunwharf, following the introduction of Oliver Bonas (see video embedded in this article) and The Fossil Thief.

Further details on the new Citizen store will be announced next week.