A popular family-run Portsmouth coffee shop is set to open two new cafes in Waterlooville with the town's regeneration a key draw.

Work is currently underway to transform the old Claire’s Accessories unit in the town centre into the new coffee spot with an end of November opening time earmarked. Once complete, work will then begin on a café in Hambledon Parade.

The company opened in Portsmouth in 2007 before it branched out and opened further cafes in Portchester, Alver Valley, and Bognor Regis. One of the main reasons that Waterlooville was picked for the new locations was the regeneration currently underway in the town.

Stewart Parsons, area manager at Coffee Cup, said: “Waterlooville in particular looks a very up and coming precinct that is having a lot of redevelopment done to it. We thought this was the ideal opportunity to try a different area.

“We have been looking a while and they have been doing a lot of uplift on the buildings there and the quality of shops sees to be on the rise. There are still the budget stores, which everyone still needs, but there are some higher end stores which have opened and are attracting a new range of customers. This seemed the ideal opportunity to join in with that and bring our reputable brand to the town.”

Having completed work on its popular Eastney Esplanade site, with the takeaway window extended, attention has turned to the Waterlooville site with the family doing a lot of the work themselves. Stewart confirmed they are aiming for an end of November opening to be up and running for the busy Christmas period.

The town centre café will have a similar layout to its Portchester branch, with Stewart looking to utilise the corner unit with outside seating. With work underway, Stewart is excited to get up and running.

He said: “We are a family business that don’t stop, we are always progressive and looking for new opportunities. We are very keen to bring our brand to Waterlooville and meet the lovely people there.”