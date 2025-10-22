Family legacy and freshly made goods are the main foundations of an enticing new bakery opening in Southsea.

Adam Benammar was born with baking in his blood, coming from generations of passionate bakers - and he is now sharing that love with Marmion Road as he prepares for the opening of Crazy Crumb Bakery.

Crazy Crumb Bakery and Cafe is preparing to open in Marmion Road. | The News

The new family run bakery and cafe, which is due to open on Saturday, October 25, will not only showcase an extensive range of treats, but will also dish up breakfast and lunch.

The 24-year-old said: “I was driving past one day and I saw the shop had closed so I called the agent because it’s a really nice location - I believe it’s one of the best roads in the city because the shops are all artistic and independent and we are the same.

“I’m a fourth generation baker, my family has been doing this since the 18th century so it has always been in the family.

After getting the keys to the cafe a month ago, the team have been working round the clock to gut the venue and create a “relaxing” space to unwind.

From sourcing equipment from Italy and France to re-purposing furniture and decor, blood sweat and tears have gone into getting the spot ready for opening.

And, on top of serving up food and high quality coffee, the venue will also be working to offer cookery classes for people hoping to recreate their favourites at the bakery.

Adam added: “Most days we wake up at 3am and work through until the evening to get everything freshly made for the day.

“I can’t wait to open and get to work - I want to serve the community and I hope to make the customers as happy as we can.”