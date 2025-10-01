The owner of an eccentrically decorated new café in Cowplain has spoken of how opening the business is a dream come true.

Robynne Rogers, of Clanfield, opened the doors to The Mad Hatterz Coffee House on Saturday, September 27 on London Road.

Ever since, the café has had a stream of locals coming in to try out the new coffee spot - with the tables full when The News paid a visit to speak to Robynne about the new venture.

She said: “I'm so grateful for all the people that have walked through the door. I think we're placed quite well and the community seems to have welcomed us with people saying that we are needed in the area.”

Robynne Rogers has opened the Mad Hatterz Coffee House in Cowplain. | Joe Williams

Owning the coffee shop is fulfilment of a dream for Robyn who also owns a cleaning business. One of the big draws to it was the social aspect. When cleaning Robynne usually works on her own but now will come to work having the chance to meet new people and build relationships with her customers.

She said: “It's always been my dream to have a coffee shop. I love coffee. I love cake. Who doesn't? I wanted to open a shop where you can meet people, say hello and offer some sweet treats.

“I think so many people have so many aspirations of what they'd like to do but never actually do it. I've got to the point where I've probably got more years behind me than I have ahead of me, so I thought, if I don't do it now, I'm never going to do it.

“It was a case of biting the bullet and getting it done. My husband's been really supportive.”

Mad Hatterz Coffee House serves a range of cakes and snack to enjoy with a coffee or tea. | Joe Williams

The Mad Hatterz Coffee House is decorated as the name suggests, with nods to Alice in Wonderland dotted around amidst the colourful walls and décor. The café offers a chance to escape the outside world and take comfort in good coffee and sweet treats.

Robynne said: “I think the world as we know it is a bit bonkers and unless you embrace the weird and wonderful, you can get swallowed up in the daily grind. The Alice in Wonderland theme is because we are all mad here, but it's somewhere where people can come and feel very comfortable.

“It is somewhere for you to come in, have a bite to eat, have a natter with your friend and take a slice of cake home for dinner.”

Alongside the coffee, there are also range of cakes and savoury snacks on offer including paninis, jacket potatoes and sandwiches. With the rush of the first few days of opening, Robynne described it as “surreal” to be finally open.

Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview with Robynne.