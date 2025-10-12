"We have some very exciting news to share" - popular Eastney Coffee Cup to expand with two new shops in Waterlooville
The Coffee Cup on Eastney Esplanade has become a popular spot to grab a hot drink and a bite to eat. Its location on Eastney Beach has made it a destination for walkers as well those who to sit in and look out onto the incredible view.
The owners have now announced plans to open two new shops in Waterlooville. One store will be based in the town centre, which is undergoing a regeneration, while the other will be based in Hambledon Parade.
The news was announced on social media. Coffee Cup owners posted the news on Facebook: “We have some very exciting news to share… we have recently taken over two new shops in Waterlooville! One in Waterlooville Town Centre and the other in Hambledon Parade.
“We will begin fitting them out very soon and will provide further updates on when they will open across our Social Media accounts!”