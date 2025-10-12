A much loved Southsea coffee shop has announced it is expanding with two new shops opening outside the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coffee Cup on Eastney Esplanade has become a popular spot to grab a hot drink and a bite to eat. Its location on Eastney Beach has made it a destination for walkers as well those who to sit in and look out onto the incredible view.

There will be two new Coffee Cups opening in Waterlooville - building on the success of the shop in Eastney. | Google

The owners have now announced plans to open two new shops in Waterlooville. One store will be based in the town centre, which is undergoing a regeneration, while the other will be based in Hambledon Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was announced on social media. Coffee Cup owners posted the news on Facebook: “We have some very exciting news to share… we have recently taken over two new shops in Waterlooville! One in Waterlooville Town Centre and the other in Hambledon Parade.

“We will begin fitting them out very soon and will provide further updates on when they will open across our Social Media accounts!”